Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
(941) 722-6602
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Melinda Lehoczky


1935 - 2020
Melinda Lehoczky Obituary
Lehoczky, Melinda
May 9, 1935 - Jan 22, 2020
Melinda Lehoczky was born in Kispest, Hungary, on May 9, 1935. She was the middle child of four boys and three girls. During the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, Melinda and her younger sister and brother escaped to Austria, and from there moved to England. In 1959, Melinda met and married her beloved husband, Kalman, and together they lived in Norway. She was eager to learn, and began her extensive academic career and continued her studies while raising her two children, Dorothy and Andreas. By 1982, the Lehoczky family had immigrated to the US. Upon moving to Florida, Melinda began yet another successful career as a real estate agent, which she continued well into her 70's. Melinda was a life-long learner who enjoyed spending time with her family. Her charitable nature was further exemplified on her farm, which became a safe haven to both animals and people, alike. She will be dearly remembered as a caring mother, supportive wife, reliable aunt, loyal friend, and an inspiring teacher. Melinda passed away, January 22nd, 2020. The funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Church at 10:00am, February 1st. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tidewell Hospice of Manatee County.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
