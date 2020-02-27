Home

Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Palms Memorial Park
Melissa (Jordan) Himler


1974 - 2020
Melissa (Jordan) Himler Obituary
Himler, Melissa (née Jordan)
May 10, 1974 - Feb 23, 2020
Melissa Anne Himler, aged 45, died with her family by her side at Tidewell Hospice House in Lakewood Ranch on February 23, 2020. Born on May 10, 1974, in Kansas City, Missouri, she came to Sarasota when she was 5 years old. She attended Booker High School VPA program, and was a cheerleader there. Melissa was a manager for Burger King for ten years, was a licensed real estate agent, and most recently was an administrative assistant for Sterling Realty.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew, her daughter, Harmony, her mother and stepfather, Sue Jordan-Cunningham and Bob Cunningham, two stepsisters, Keren and Susanna, two stepbrothers, Jonathan and Chris, aunt Mother Andrea Nicholas and uncle Rod Zabel (Lola).
Graveside service will be held at Palms Memorial Park, Monday, March 2, 2020, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to her daughter's future needs fund. Donations may be sent to Harmony Himler, c/o Cunningham, 3752 Glen Oaks Manor Dr., Sarasota 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
