|
|
Thomas, Melvin C
Dec. 15, 1938 - Oct. 1, 2019
Melvin Thomas, 80, of Sarasota, FL, died on Oct. 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota on Fruitville Rd, on Friday, Oct 4th starting at 4pm. This will be a time of joy for the life of Mel.
Mel is survived by his wife, Anne Thomas, sons, Melvin C. Thomas Jr., Michael A Thomas, and daughter, Rebecca A Thomas; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Rev. Perkins and wife Theresa to: Dreamers/ Afterschool Program, 1915 North Gate Blvd. Sarasota FL. 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019