Criffield, Melvin Eugene
Oct 27, 1933 - Jun 22, 2020
Melvin Eugene Criffield, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota. Services will take place at a later date.
Oct 27, 1933 - Jun 22, 2020
Melvin Eugene Criffield, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota. Services will take place at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.