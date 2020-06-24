Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Melvin's life story with friends and family

Share Melvin's life story with friends and family

Criffield, Melvin Eugene

Oct 27, 1933 - Jun 22, 2020

Melvin Eugene Criffield, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: National Cremation and Burial Society of Sarasota. Services will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store