Kautzer, Melvin Herbert
November 10, 1914 - June 9, 2019
Melvin Herbert Kautzer, age 94, went peacefully to his heavenly home on June 9, 2019, at Harbor Chase Memory Care Facility, Sarasota, FL.
He was born November 20, 1924, in St. Nazianz, WI, a son of the late Theodore and Clara (Schuler) Kautzer. He graduated from Valders High School and was a star running back for his football team. He attended college in Platteville for a year until he was drafted. He decided to enlist in the Navy and became a Pharmacist 3rd Class (1st Class at discharge) attached to the Marines. He served in the South Pacific in Guadalcanal, Guam and Okinawa from 1943 to 1946.
After he was discharged from the service, he married Corella Thielke on June 22, 1946. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2011. Following their honeymoon in Niagara Falls, New York, the couple moved to Milwaukee where Melvin attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Following his graduation, they moved to Kiel where he started a job in refrigeration repair at Household Utilities and was employed there for 37 years. He was a life member of VFW Post #6707 of Kiel representing them in the Memorial Day parades for many years. He was a member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Kiel, where he was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and in later years a member of the Church of St. Patrick, Sarasota. Upon Melvin's retirement in 1984, the couple spent time in both Wisconsin and Florida for 20 years until they moved to Florida permanently in 2003.
The couple raised four children: Mary (Pete) Collins, Marietta, GA; Tom (Patty) Kautzer, Sarasota; Kathy (Matt) Brugman, Oak Creek, WI; and Lori (David Miller), Sarasota. He is further survived by six grandchlldren: Jill Collins, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Tim Collins, Marietta; Kristin (Daniel) Fuhrmann, Oak Creek; Amanda (Jay) Patella, Sarasota; TJ (Allie) Kautzer, Bradenton, FL; and Jenna (Rob) Parks, Maple Grove, MN as well as six great-grandchildren: Kellan and Adrienne Fuhrmann, Canen and Ari Kautzer, Addie and Bria Parks. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Wayne Thielke, and David (Adeline) Thielke, Lois Henrichs, and Millie Thielke. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his father and mother, Theodore and Clara Kautzer, sisters and brothers-in-law: Romelda (Clarence) Lukas, Verna (Bob) Godard, Jeanette (Harold) Zolltheis, and brother and sister-in-law Stan and Fran Kautzer.
The family extends their appreciation to the entire staff of Harbor Chase in Sarasota, Fla. for their special care the past two years. Funeral plans are pending. A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at the VA Cemetery in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 15, 2019