|
|
Jacobson, Melvin
Nov 25, 1928 - Oct 04, 2019
Dr. Melvin Joseph Jacobson passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2019, with his beloved wife by his side. Dr. Jacobson, son of Charles and Rose (Chusmir) leaves behind his wife Geet; his sister Libby and brother-in-law Ernest Greenberg; his son Donald, daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Jenny and husband Marc Brenner, and Amanda (Jacobson) and husband Ani Malkani; his daughter Deborah and granddaughter Sabrina and husband Timothy Stutz; his stepson Bruce Frieman, wife Susan, and step-grandchildren Blake and Amy, and Brett. An avid fisherman, hockey fan, and classical music lover, he earned his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his MS and Ph.D. at Carnegie Institute of Technology. He was a member of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi whose purpose is "to recognize and promote academic excellence and to engage the community of scholars." He was a Fellow in the Acoustical Society of America. He was a principal investigator for the Office of Naval Research, NASA, and The US ARMY Atmospheric Science Lab. He was a multiple year honoree in Who's Who in the World. He was a career professor at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as well as a visiting professor at the University of Miami. He was a long-time resident of Troy, NY before retiring to Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a charitable donation. Melvin found so much pleasure in the Sarasota Orchestra, which accepts donations on https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/donate
He was also given excellent care and dignity by Tidewell Hospice, which accepts donations at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/
Dr. Jacaobson's family is forever grateful for the kindness he was given by the staff of the Memory Care Center of HarborChase of Sarasota.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, at 2:00, at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery, 801 Circus Blvd, Sarasota County Florida, 34232.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Jacobson family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019