Mitchell, Melvin S.
October 31, 1930 - June 12, 2019
Melvin S. Mitchell, 88, of New Holland, formerly of Ephrata and Sarasota, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Garden Spot Village.
He was born in Martindale to the late Rhine and Magdalena (Stauffer) Mitchell and was the husband of the late Dorothy Z. Mitchell who passed away in 2017.
He was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren where he served as a Moderator and was a lifetime Sunday School teacher.
Melvin founded Amelia's Grocery Outlet in 1989 and was the CEO until 2007. He was previously the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Victor F. Weaver for 44 years. He served on the National Frozen Food Association and the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, Boards of Directors. He was the President of the Pennsylvania Poultry Association and in 1981 received the "Poultry Man of the Year" award. He was active on the Akron Borough Council for 12 years and served as President for 8 years. He also served as President for the Akron Lions Club. He enjoyed golfing, reading and was an avid Phillies fan.
Melvin is survived by three children, Deborah K. Ihde of FL, Patricia, wife of Jeffrey G. Good of New Holland, Michael L., husband of Karen (Peters) Mitchell of Lititz; six grandchildren, Jason Usner, Jeremy Good, Allison Irwin, Mitchell Good, Ryan Mitchell, Justin Mitchell; four great-grandchildren, Amelia and Chase Usner, Aura and River Good and three siblings, Owen, husband of Evelyn Mitchell, Barbara Ann, wife of Henry Martin and Rachel Martin.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of the Mountain View and Springwood units at Garden Spot Village for the care and compassion that Melvin received during his time there.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 9 to 11 AM at the Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tim Fleener officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
A memorial service for friends at Garden Spot Village will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melvin's memory may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Care Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA, 17557 or Hospice & Community Care P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019