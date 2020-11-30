Sanchez, Mercedes

Nov 30, 1942 - Nov 6, 2020

Ma. Mercedes Sanchez Magana made her way to her savior on Nov. 6, 2020. Born Nov. 30, 1942 in the small town of Atengo, Jalisco Mexico.

In 1959, at the age of 17, she along with her parents and siblings immigrated to Gary Indiana.

Mercedes was a vibrant, beautiful and generous woman that never met a person that would not soon be a friend of hers. She was industrious and self-taught. She truly lived the American Dream. She started her working career as a hair dresser and went on to become a very savvy business woman. Mercedes was an excellent cook and opened her first restaurant Mi Ranchito in Kalamazoo, MI in 1975. Her restaurant earned rave reviews and was soon awarded the best Mexican food in the area. Not long after came a 2nd Mi Ranchito in Oshtemo, MI.

In 1983 she moved her family to Sarasota, FL where she opened the very popular Mexican Restaurant, Café Campestre.

Mercedes was well known in Sarasota and Siesta Key where she enjoyed the beaches with her grandchildren and the beauty of the area. She loved to travel and shared that love with her children, grandchildren, friends and family, often touring them through parts of Europe, the US and Mexico. She loved to entertain and was often referred to as "Hostess with the Mostest". She loved music and never passed up an opportunity to sing with the Mariachi.

Mercedes was philanthropic and was committed to improving the lives of children in Latin America. She spent countless hours working on the many Mission trips she took.

Her biggest passion was to help support the Catholic church, primarily St. Jude Catholic Church of Sarasota, FL along with Nuestra Sra de Natividad in her home town of Atengo, Jalisco.

Mercedes is survived by her three adult children. Lupe (Scott) Lom, her son Francisco Manzo and youngest daughter Anna (Andy) Bush. Mercedes' greatest pride and joy her grandchildren Alex Josten, Chloe Swatek, Austin, Hudson and Isabella Bush, Amanda (Chris) Currier and Steven Lom. Great grandchildren Jackson and Lily Currier and Jacob Lom.

Due to the current COVD 19 restrictions a celebration of Life will be held in Sarasota as well Kalamazoo in the summer of 2021 and her remains will ultimately rest in her home town of Atengo Jalisco Mexico.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to Catholic Charites or St. Jude Catholic Church in Sarasota Florida.



