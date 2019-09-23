|
|
|
Annace, Merlin Henry
Sept. 29, 1983 - Sept. 10, 2019
Merlin Henry Annace, 35, of North Port, Florida, died on Sept. 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port, Burial will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019