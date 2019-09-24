|
|
Mann, Michael A.
Jun. 9, 1959 - Sep. 17, 2019
Michael Anthony Mann, 60, of Miami, Florida, passed away Tues., Sep. 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-6:00pm on Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 at the Wright and Young Funeral Home, 15332 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33169. Service will be 11:00am on Thurs. Sep. 26, 2019 at the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church, 18200 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.
Michael is survived by his wife: Cora Lee Singletary Mann; siblings: Tyrone Mann, Joseph Mann, Clifford Mann and Ophelia Fleetwood; his grandchildren: Kamari and Samaya; along with many loving relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019