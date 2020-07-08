Polcari, Sr., Michael A.

Jul 7, 1939 - Jun 30, 2020

Michael Angelo Polcari Sr. of Venice, Florida passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was the second of four children, born in Ossining NY on July 7, 1939 to Italian immigrants, Angelo and Viola Polcari. Doctors believe, but cannot confirm, that Mike sought to escape the possibility of another Trump term. After attending Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, NY, Mike graduated from Boston University and then completed his Masters of Education at Columbia University. He spent his professional career in the Rondout Valley school district in Ulster County, NY holding positions as a teacher, guidance counselor, director of PPS, union president, assistant principal, and principal. Mike's passion was to mentor and teach, illustrated by the love and compassion he had for his students and staff. Turning down a lucrative job offer from IBM to go into education, he felt it would be a life well lived if he could help even just one child. He had a soft spot for the most "challenging" students. Mike cared deeply for all of humanity. He was a fierce defender of the disadvantaged and underprivileged, a cheerleader for the underdog, values he passed on to his children. He may have regretted this after receiving the call that his daughter had been arrested for civil disobedience. However, he had risked the same at sit-ins during the civil rights movement. Mike believed there wasn't a problem that couldn't be solved and he extended himself tirelessly to aid others. The word 'no' was not in his vocabulary—his generosity was legendary. He felt he was blessed with the ability to help others and he utilized his resources and time, donating to numerous charities; favorites included St. Jude's hospital, animal shelters, Oxfam, and anyone running against a Republican. Mike and his wife, Rosemary, had a passion for travel and made quick friends wherever they went. They hosted countless visitors to their home including those who came to their aid in later years, whom they and considered family. Mike could always be counted on for a laugh and a bad joke (some even appropriate). Cursed with a radar for broken motors, he surrounded himself with all varieties of engines that needed work, bequeathing his son with the same love of potentially-working apparatus. Mike was a lifelong Yankees and Notre Dame fan. He filled his "empty nest" with his adored pets. Despite the tragedy of October, 2004, he especially enjoyed walking his dog on Cape Cod while proudly wearing his Yankees cap. An extraordinary father, proud grandfather, devoted husband, and cherished brother, Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 23 years, Rosemary, his brother Louis and sister Stella. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Polcari-Fiore (Brad) and his son Michael Jr. (Amy), his grandchildren Biko and Baruch, John and Julia, his sister Donna Manzares (Norm), his "adopted" daughter and best buddy, Michelle Boulanger and numerous nieces and nephews. His smile was infectious, his optimism boundless, his loyalty unyielding, and his love all encompassing. God blessed us with a great man and his presence will be painfully missed. A private family service will be held in South Dennis, Massachusetts where he will be laid to rest. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations made out to the Rondout Valley Scholarship Fund (RVSF) with note for the Michael Polcari Sr. Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 94, Stone Ridge, NY 12484.



