Dunwoody, Michael B.
Feb 3, 1965 - Jun 13, 2020
Michael B. Dunwoody, 55, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 13, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and time Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 14th Street W. Bradenton Florida, www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.