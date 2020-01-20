|
|
Barnes, Michael
Feb 22, 1940 - Jan 12, 2020
Dr. Michael William Barnes passed away in Simi Valley, CA, after a long battle with Parkinson's.
Dr. Barnes was born on February 22, 1940 in Kansas City, MO to the late George M. & Ruth L. Barnes. In 1953, the family transplanted to Sarasota, FL from Carthage, MO.
Mike was the Valedictorian of Sarasota High School's class of 1958. He received his bachelor's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1962 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He received his doctorate degree in Organic Chemistry from the University of Kentucky in 1967.
Following graduation, Mike served on active duty with assignments to the Rocket Propulsion Lab at Edwards Air Force Base, CA, and the U.S. Air Force Academy. After leaving active service, he worked as a "rocket scientist" chemist at Thiokol. He later worked at Atlantic Research focusing on the development of solid propellants for small tactical rockets. Mike continued his military service in the Air Force Reserves attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He ended his professional career at Autoliv formulating airbag propellants for the automotive industry. Dr. Barnes's work resulted in over 40 patents.
Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Leticia Barnes, and his three loving daughters: Sara Wood (Jeff) of Simi Valley, CA; Norma Barnes-Euresti (Alma) of Battle Creek, MI; and Ruth Barnes (Gil) of Glendale Heights, IL and his grandchildren Connor, Naomi, Emilio and Elias. Mike is also survived by two brothers; G. Maxwell Barnes (Nancy, nephew Derek and grandniece Nicole) of North Port, FL and Jeffrey Barnes (Diane Herbort) of Arlington, VA.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home, 2636 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 2380 Stow Street, Simi Valley, with internment at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020