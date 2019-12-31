Home

Michael Polinchak
Michael C. Polinchak


1937 - 2019
Michael C. Polinchak Obituary
Polinchak, Michael C.
Apr 8, 1937 - Dec 23, 2019
POLINCHAK, Michael C., of Venice, FL passed away on December 23, 2019. He was 82. Michael was born on April 8, 1937 in Detroit, MI to Michael and Helen Polinchak. He is survived by his loving wife Marion Polinchak; two children, Mary Catherine (Russ) Vahle and William Michael Polinchak; two grandchildren, Amber and Kevin Shahan; and two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Matthew Shahan. Funeral Mass followed by internment will begin Jan. 14, 11AM, Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Rd, Venice. To share a memory or leave a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020
