Chafee, Michael
Jun 18, 1947 - Jul 14, 2020
Michael Chafee, of Sarasota, passed away on July 14, 2020.
Born in Shelbyville, Indiana. Attended Shelbyville Highschool and went on to college at the prestigious United States Naval Academy.
A gifted athlete with an infectious smile, boisterous laugh and a quick wit. Michael's passion in life was music. A talented singer for which he shared the stage with the members of his beloved band mates throughout the years.
As an audio manufacturer representative, Michael was well regarded amongst his industry peers having won countless awards and recognition for his sales achievements. Many of which were adorned on his office walls.
As his career matured, so did his reputation as having an ear for precise sound. This ability garnered him great success acting as an authority consulting clients on their audio systems across the globe to achieve peak quality sound output.
Michael is predeceased by his wife Carole, married for 40 years until her passing, his sister Christie Chafee Waddell, brother in-law Jay Lancer and wife Barbara, two nephew's, Jason Lancer and wife Kim, and Jonathan Waddell, two niece's, Dr Lori Woehler, and Laurie Boutwell and husband Everett, 3 great nieces Katherine & Olivia Lancer, Tessa Boutwell and two great nephew's, Jonathan Waddell and Griffin Boutwell.
Funeral services will be private. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com
