Michael Charles Miller

Michael Charles Miller Obituary
Miller, Michael Charles
Apr 18, 1983 - Mar 9, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael C. Miller, age 35. He died on March 9th from a drug overdose. Michael was born on April 18, 1983 in Sarasota, Florida. He moved to Greensboro in 1997 with his family and attended Southern Guilford High School. Michael worked as a restaurant cook for many years. He was passionate about sports, cooking medium rare steaks and playing golf. He was a member of Sedgefield Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa W. Miller of Greensboro, Father, Michael G Miller of Richmond, Texas, Brother, Matthew S. Miller of Greensboro and three cherished nieces Taylor, Rebekah and Mykah of Greensboro.
If you have a love one who suffers from addictions, love them and pray for them. We feel blessed that God has taken Michael home from a troubled life and back into his arms. There will be a celebration service for Michael's life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm. at Sedgefield Presbyterian Church. All are welcome. Donations may be made to NC Harm Reduction INC. (nchrc.org) or a .
"If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world" - C.S. Lewis-
Cremation arrangements entrusted by Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
