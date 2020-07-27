Bullen, Michael Clark
Jun 12, 1947 - Jul 17. 2020
Michael C. Bullen, a fifth generation Floridian and lifelong educator, died July 17, 2020. Mr. Bullen was born in Pensacola, Florida on June 12, 1947 and came to Manatee County in 1973.
Mr. Bullen received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Florida State University and his Master of Education from the University of South Florida with additional graduate studies from Harvard, Brown University, and the University of West Florida. Over his distinguished forty-year teaching career he taught American History and American Government at Vero Beach High School, Southeast High School, Bayshore High School (21 years), Cardinal Mooney High School, and the Adult School at SCTI and served as Department Chair at both Southeast and Bayshore for eighteen years. Notable in his career was his involvement in the Advanced Placement Program of which he taught A.P. American History and United States Government and Politics. He was invited to be a national reader for the U.S. Government and Politics exam and served and led in that role for seventeen years. In 1990, Mr. Bullen was designated the Manatee County Secondary Social Studies Teacher of the Year. After retirement, he worked gallery security at the Ringling Museum of Art, engaging and educating patrons on its art and history.
Mr. Bullen was a lifelong Episcopalian and was a member of Episcopal Church of the Nativity, where he also participated in many Bible study classes.
It is his strong wit, expansive knowledge of history and politics, storytelling, and humor that his friends and family will miss the most. Mr. Bullen was an ardent and enthusiastic FSU football fan, loved dogs (especially beagles!), was a champion tennis player and coach, and enjoyed walking and combing the beach for many years. He chuckled along with late night tv, enjoyed watching British tv series with his wife, and was a news junkie. He could make himself laugh by telling the right story, was an avid reader and collected the work of many Florida authors, did daily crossword puzzles, relaxed to classical music, and enjoyed cooking favorite meals. The perfect chocolate chip cookie could send him to the moon. He was a generous and loving man.
Michael Clark Bullen is survived by his loving wife Judy Bullen, Sarasota, Florida; his three children, son Charles "Chuck" Bullen, Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter Leigh Bullen, Ft. Myers, Florida; daughter Melinda C. Bullen, Portland, Oregon; grandson Chase (Asheley) Bullen, Colorado Springs, Colorado; siblings, Sallie Bradshaw, Catherine Regan, and Steve (Jane) Bullen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased in life by his parents, The Reverend and Mrs. Alvin S. "Mike and Sara" Bullen; former spouse and mother of his children, Nancy White Bullen; infant son, Robert White Bullen; and brother-in-law, Robert Regan.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial service for Mr. Bullen will be held in the spring of 2021 at Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Sarasota. For updated information regarding service arrangements, please email MikeBullenMemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please remember the fine work of Southeastern Guide Dogs (https://www.guidedogs.org/make-a-donation
), American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (https://www.aspca.org
), and The Episcopal Church (https://episcopalchurch.org/give
).