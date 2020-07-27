Many wonderful White/Bullen holiday memories. Especially our families spectacular award skits for Christmas! The Bullens were not a family to reckon with, when it came to competing for that beautiful trophy to be displayed in one's house for the year. I believe your family held the record of winning many years in a row. Your parents were always the delight to watch in your family skits. You children and grandchild are blessed to have had him in your lives over the years. His obituary is awesome, but his legacy will continue to live in through all of you, and he has left a good one to hold on to dearly in your hearts. Sending much love and hugs to you all!

Love, Debbie and David Brice

