|
|
McNabb, Michael D.
Oct 2, 1941 - Dec 2, 2019
McNabb, Michael D., 78, of Sarasota passed away on Monday Dec 2, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois he had been a local resident for 20 years. A proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. McNabb was a member of the American Legion, the and enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years Teresa; daughters, Megan McNabb; Natalia L. McNabb and many grandchildren. A committal ceremony with military honors will be conducted at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019