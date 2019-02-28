Berlow, Michael E.

Feb. 17, 1953 - Feb, 25, 2019

Michael E. Berlow, 66, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

He was a loving and devoted husband to Judy, his wife of 42 years, and a proud and loving father to his two daughters, Jessica and Rebecca. He is also survived by his sisters Jan Treinin and Kathy Newcomb.

Michael was born on February 17, 1953 to Irving and Charlotte (Fox) Berlow. He graduated from Syracuse University and completed his MD and medical residency in radiology at SUNY Upstate Medical University. Michael also held an MBA from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Michael practiced radiology in Syracuse, Albany, and Rochester, NY; Cleveland, OH; and Inverness, FL.

Michael's favorite thing in the world was spending time with his family. He loved driving his cars, watching baseball (especially the Rays and Yankees), grilling, and baking.

Michael was an active member of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, Books For Kids, and the Tidewell Hospice Board of Trustees. He was also a proud supporter of Homes For Our Troops.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's honor may be made to Tidewell Hospice or to the Endowment Fund of The Rotary Foundation. Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019