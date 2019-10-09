|
|
Gartley, Michael
July 2, 1951 - Oct 4, 2019
Michael A. Gartley, 68, of Venice, Florida passed away on October 4th, 2019. Michael is survived by his wife Deborah, daughter Tonya McDaniels, and son Michael Gartley. He had 6 grandkids and 5 great grandkids who loved him dearly. As the owner of the Wee Blew Inn, his character and his cooking will be missed by many. Some were even lucky enough to have shared adventures of deep-sea fishing trips.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the home of his son located at 633 S. Moon Dr., Venice, FL 34292.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019