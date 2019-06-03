|
Gelormino, Michael
Aug 22, 1933 - May 24, 2019
Michael J. Gelormino, 85, of Venice, formerly of Bridgeport, CT, died at home on May 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Jeanne, son Anthony Ottman, daughter Gina (Darren) Bracken, and daughter in love Amy (Charlie) Thomas. He is preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Amole.
He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Barry, Christopher, Joey, Carley, Sam, Alex, Nicholas, Megan, Kaci and Andrew.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, June 14th at 4:00 at the South Venice Civic Center on Alligator Rd.
Michael was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 4, 2019