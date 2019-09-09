Home

Thomas, Michael H.
Dec 25, 1949 - Sept 4, 2019
Michael Hurley Thomas, of Nokomis, FL, passed away peacefully in the early hours of September 4 in the company of his loving wife, Mary.
Michael was born December 25, 1949 in Evanston, IL to Allison Lorenz and Velma Hurley Thomas. He graduated from Colgate University in 1972 with a BA in English. While at Colgate, he was an active member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Michael went on to have a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry spanning more than four decades, where he was afforded the opportunity to travel all over the world, often to the far reaches of the globe.
Michael was a longtime resident of Casey Key, where he enjoyed serving as president of the Casey Key Association. He became an avid golfer in retirement and looked forward to frequent rounds of golf at the Mission Valley Country Club with his close friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose companionship, sage advice, warm hugs and impossibly firm handshakes will be forever missed.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, Mary (Dahn) Thomas, Michael is survived by a daughter, Meredith (Erik) Wargo; a son, Michael (Marivi) Thomas; as well as five beautiful grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
