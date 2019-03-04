|
|
Harris, Michael
Nov 14, 1947 - March 3, 2019
On March 3, Michael Douglas Harris, of Sarasota FL passed away from brain cancer at the age of 71. Mike was born on November 11, 1947 to Rhuell Martin Harris and Annie Belle Harris. His childhood was spent in Eldorado, NC. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served eight years. He received a meritorious service award during his time as a Sergeant in the Vietnam War. He had a daughter with his former spouse, Valeria Deaton, in 1972. Mike graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of South Carolina in 1981 and held a career as a cost accountant for 34 years.
Mike enjoyed listening to music; reading the newspaper; talking about politics; visiting the beach; and spending time at the dog park with friends. He cherished watching movies, homemade dinners and quality time with his best friend of over 30 years, Terry Evans and her family Aireal (Leslie), Jolie and Ava Young. They all affectionately called him "Pappy". Mike was witty, with a dry sense of humor and had a knack for quoting song lyrics at just the right time.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his brother Donald Harris. He is survived by his daughter Dawn Harris, nephews Joe Harris and Brian Harris and several cousins. A celebration of life will be held in Sarasota on April 27.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019