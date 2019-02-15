|
|
Houlihan, Michael
Oct 26, 1990 - Feb 9, 2019
Michael James Paul Houlihan, 28, passed away February 9, 2019. He was born October 26, 1990 in Wexford, Ireland. His family moved to Sarasota in 1995 from there. Three and half years ago he moved to The Hills of Humbolt, California. Three weeks ago he relocated to Grass Valley, California where he worked as a cannabis cultivator. Michael loved his work and was an avid soccer player.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Margaret Duffy (Ken); father, Michael Houlihan and his wife Loretta; brothers, David Houlihan and his wife Theodora of California; and Joseph Houlihan (Laura) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; sisters, Victoria Houlihan (Manny) of Mexico; and Anna Sinclair of Bradenton; grandmother, Anne Jones of Ireland; uncles, James, Tony, David and several other aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews, Manny, Sofia, Willow and Robin.
There will be a gathering at Michael's father's home for family and close friends. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Avenue in Sarasota. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MaloneyFuneralHomeCares.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019