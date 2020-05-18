Or Copy this URL to Share

Doyle, Michael J.

Nov 9, 1945 - May 16, 2020

Michael J. Doyle, 74, of Nokomis, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at St.Thomas More Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.



