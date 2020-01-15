|
|
Findley, Michael J.
Jan 16, 1954 - Jan 8, 2020
Mike passed unexpectedly on Jan. 8. He was born in Cincinnati where he married the love of his life, Karen (Yauch) in 1984. They were one of those couples, friends say, that you could just see how much they loved each other; they exuded it. They owned Staggerlee's Carryout and Spirits on Short Vine for years before selling it in 2001 and moving to Florida. Survived by three children: Brad (Tina); Julie (Kevin) Rack; and Laura (Bradley) Clifton; nine grandchildren: Kaleb, Tori, Nellie, Elizabeth, Michael, Aubrey, Sam, Cassidy and Jakob. Also survived by his siblings: Steve (MaryAnn) Findley; Eileen (Greg) McGuiggan; Pat (Cris) Findley; Maureen (Terry) Wyenandt; Peggy (Rob) Schutzman; and Kevin (Elizabeth) Findley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marian and Cliff Findley; by his father-in-law, Karl Woyan; and a nephew, Jeff "The Amazing" McGuiggan. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of his life will be held on February 16th (1P-4P) at The Outlook in Venice. Please bring your best stories and prepare to have a good time like he wanted. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020