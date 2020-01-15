Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Outlook in Venice
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Findley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Findley


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Findley Obituary
Findley, Michael J.
Jan 16, 1954 - Jan 8, 2020
Mike passed unexpectedly on Jan. 8. He was born in Cincinnati where he married the love of his life, Karen (Yauch) in 1984. They were one of those couples, friends say, that you could just see how much they loved each other; they exuded it. They owned Staggerlee's Carryout and Spirits on Short Vine for years before selling it in 2001 and moving to Florida. Survived by three children: Brad (Tina); Julie (Kevin) Rack; and Laura (Bradley) Clifton; nine grandchildren: Kaleb, Tori, Nellie, Elizabeth, Michael, Aubrey, Sam, Cassidy and Jakob. Also survived by his siblings: Steve (MaryAnn) Findley; Eileen (Greg) McGuiggan; Pat (Cris) Findley; Maureen (Terry) Wyenandt; Peggy (Rob) Schutzman; and Kevin (Elizabeth) Findley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marian and Cliff Findley; by his father-in-law, Karl Woyan; and a nephew, Jeff "The Amazing" McGuiggan. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of his life will be held on February 16th (1P-4P) at The Outlook in Venice. Please bring your best stories and prepare to have a good time like he wanted. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -