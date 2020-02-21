|
Matonti, Michael Joseph
Oct 23, 1968 - Feb 02, 2020
Mike passed away too early in life from an unforeseen cardiac arrest. He was preceded in death by his mother Marge, father Joe Matonti and sister Anna. Mike was a loving and caring husband and father. He is survived by his devoted wife Terri and his adoring daughters, Bianca(Bryon), Brittney and Amanda, along with 4 beautiful grandchildren: Trenton, Tug, Trinity, Taleah. Sisters: Sue(Jeff)Parett, Michelle Matonti, Lilian, Wilda Gonzalez. Brothers: Eugene Matonti, Eddie, Robert, Junior, George Gonzalez. He also has numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces & Nephews who love him and will miss him dearly.
Michael started life in Long Island, NY, moved to FL in 1978. He loved nature & wildlife and could always be found in the woods or around water. (Truly a 'Lil Mowgli) He was a great jet skier, surfer and a man who could FIX anything. Michael loved music and played in a band where he excelled as a drummer, singer and wrote his own music. My husband was known for his funny sense of humor, his infectious smile and his kind, giving, compassionate spirit. Michael's true love of the water made his career, as once owner and life long Marine Technician his passion and reality. He was the best Marine Tech ever. He loved his dog Dexter and above all his family & friends. He will be missed and always remembered. As we used to say to each other, "Always & Forever through Eternity".
Celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, 312 Miami Ave. on the Island of Venice, at 1:45 P.M.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020