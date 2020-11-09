Or Copy this URL to Share

Jul 5, 1950 - Nov 1, 2020

Michael Joseph "Chief Razz" Radzilowski, 70, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Nov 1, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16th at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15th at the funeral home. Interment to follow services at Sarasota National Cemetery.

