Michael Joseph "Chief Razz" Radzilowski
1950 - 2020
Radzilowski, Michael Joseph "Chief Razz"
Jul 5, 1950 - Nov 1, 2020
Michael Joseph "Chief Razz" Radzilowski, 70, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Nov 1, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16th at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15th at the funeral home. Interment to follow services at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: the original Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.

