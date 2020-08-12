Kabool, Michael

Dec 3, 1956 - Aug 5, 2020

Michael Kabool, age 63, died August 5, 2020, at home in Bradenton, FL. He was born in Huntsville, AL. Mourning his passing are his mother, Patricia Kabool, his sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Greg Roberts, niece Kristina , nephew Daniel, and his AA sponsor Dave and friends. Going Home Cremation is in charge. His cremains will be interred in a private service at Old Miakka Cemetery joining those of his father, Michael, Sr. and his brother, Daniel. Michael will be remembered for his sharp mind, humor, kind heart, and for never giving up.



