Michael L. Capierseho
Capierseho, Michael L.
Oct 17, 2020
He was born in Rochester, NY and was a 1959 graduate of The Aquinas Institute. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Hurricane Hunter. Michael became a licensed agent for Life, Health and Annuities in 1968 as a Prudential Agent. In 1976, he moved to Sarasota, FL with then wife Linda Capierseho. He started Sarasota Health & Financial Services in 1980 which continues to thrive as a family run business.
He enjoyed walking Siesta Key Beach, traveling, boating, dancing and scuba diving, along with watching the Tampa Bay Rays and Buccaneers win. He passed down his love for travel by taking each grandchild to various designations.
Michael is predeceased by his parents, Leo and Katherine and brother Joseph. He is survived by his children Marianne (Robert) Durow, Daniel (Linette), and Thomas; sister Judy (Jim) DelVecchio; sister-in-law Barbara Capierseo; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a wonderful grandfather to Jessica (Nathan) Slade, Tyler Carges, Michaela Carges, Olivia Capierseho, Lily Capierseho and Madison Capierseho.
Michael will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. His life will live on in their stories and memories. He will never be forgotten, but always loved by the lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Place, 5969 Cattleridge Boulevard, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Family and friends will honor and remember Michael's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota on Wednesday, October 21st, 4-6 P.M. A ceremony with military honors will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota on Thursday, October 22nd at 11 A.M.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com,


Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
