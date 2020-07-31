Lombardo, Michael

Mar 22, 1956 - Jun 29, 2020

Michael Lombardo, age 64, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born March 22, 1956 in Rochester, NY to the late Mario and Mary (Vitto) Lombardo.

He is survived by his children, Tabitha Bennett, Michael Lombardo Jr., Jennifer Cruz and Jeffrey Cruz; significant other, Linda Simpson; siblings, Christopher Lombardo and Geraldine DuPaul and grandchildren, Tyler Bennett, Michael Lombardo III, Zoe and Zachary Felix.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5 - 8 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.



