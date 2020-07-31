1/
Michael Lombardo
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lombardo, Michael
Mar 22, 1956 - Jun 29, 2020
Michael Lombardo, age 64, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born March 22, 1956 in Rochester, NY to the late Mario and Mary (Vitto) Lombardo.
He is survived by his children, Tabitha Bennett, Michael Lombardo Jr., Jennifer Cruz and Jeffrey Cruz; significant other, Linda Simpson; siblings, Christopher Lombardo and Geraldine DuPaul and grandchildren, Tyler Bennett, Michael Lombardo III, Zoe and Zachary Felix.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5 - 8 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved