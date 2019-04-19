|
|
Duke, Michael M.
Jul 24, 1929 - Apr 15, 2019
Michael passed on Monday, April 15 after a short illness under Tidewell Hospice care, surrounded by his family. He was born in London, England where he was in the family business, later branching out on his own in the UK and Hong Kong. Michael was a CEO in the fashion industry, and after retiring in 1991, he moved to Sarasota to pursue his love of Golf at Laurel Oak. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Duke, and sons, Paul, Stephen, and Clive Duke. His easy and friendly ways will be sorely missed. The cremation was private. Donations to Tidewell Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019