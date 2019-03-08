|
Markaverich, Michael
Aug 9, 1949 - Feb 11, 2019
"The man upstairs meant for me to be this way for a reason. He meant for me to educate people about what it is to live without sight in a world that is visual in every way."
Mike Markaverich passed away on February 11, 2019, from complications of pancreatic cancer. A native of Nashua, New Hampshire, Mike was a premature baby whose experience in the incubator resulted in his blindness. Mike began playing a toy piano at age three and took lessons at Perkins School for the Blind where he attended grammar school. He graduated second in his class from Bishop Guertin High School and earned a BA with distinction from Dartmouth College where he became interested in jazz and decided to make music his career. After attaining a graduate degree at the University of New Hampshire, Mike began his professional career on Cape Cod where he worked as a solo performer and in various combo settings in major area nightspots for over ten years.
In November 1988, he moved to Sarasota where he was a regular member of the local jazz scene appearing at such places as The Gator Club, Coasters, Michaels on East, Caragiulo's, and Euphemia Haye, among many others. Mike also appeared in concert in various venues, appeared on television and radio, gave workshops in schools and colleges, taught jazz piano, and produced thirteen of his own recordings. Mike was a shining light to all who met him and enjoyed his music. This world has been better for his presence in it and is diminished with his passing.
Mike is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah, his brother Barry (JoAnn) of Woodlands, TX, nephew David (Lauren) of Austin, TX, niece Jamie and nephew Mickey of Woodlands, TX and three grand-nieces, Josephine, Adelle & Evangeline.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Living Room at Senior Friendship Center, Sarasota, FL or Manasota Lighthouse for the Blind.
A memorial service will be held at Sarasota Center of Light, Sarasota, FL, on Saturday, March 30th at 3 pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota, FL 34237 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 17, 2019