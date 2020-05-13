Michael Mcneal
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mcneal Jr, Michael
Jan 16, 1989 - May 5, 2020
Michael Mcneal Jr, 31, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 5, 2020. Services will be held at 5-7PM on May 15, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral Services are private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved