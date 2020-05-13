Or Copy this URL to Share

Mcneal Jr, Michael

Jan 16, 1989 - May 5, 2020

Michael Mcneal Jr, 31, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 5, 2020. Services will be held at 5-7PM on May 15, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral Services are private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store