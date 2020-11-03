Fencil, Michael P.
May 31, 1947 - Nov 1, 2020
Michael P. Fencil, 73, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away peacefully following a brave and courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his best friend/soulmate & loving wife, Pamela, daughter Michele Fencil (Chris Haberer), Central Square, NY, son Mark Fencil (Beverly) Bradenton and granddaughter Jeanna Fencil (Central Square, NY). Stepchildren: Laurel Culbreath (LWR) & Matthew Mase' (Liverpool, NY) and of course his devoted, forever by his side, little Lexi whom he'll greet at the rainbow bridge when the time comes. He is predeceased in death by his son Brian Fencil (Aug, 2019).
Originally from Liverpool, NY. he was a proud Navy Vet, serving in Vietnam and then 10 years with the Syracuse Air National Guard. He also enjoyed a 33 year career at National Grid (Niagara Mohawk) gas division. Michael & Pamela retired and moved to Sarasota in 2002. After several months of golf and getting a little bored, he was encouraged to start a handyman service and became very popular within the palm air community and surrounding area, turning it into a full time job for 10 years making many friends along the way. Michael and Pamela enjoyed life to the fullest… empyting their "bucket list"! They were very active at Palm Aire CC and golfing (always proud of his 3 holes in one) was their number 1 priority, followed by numerous cruises (Alaska was his favorite), boating, even a crazy couple of years with their Harley's!. Traveling in their motorhome became a priority with weekends spent out on AMI. Michael was full of life and was loved by anyone who met him. He will be forever missed.
Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, Nov 5th @ 2:30 pm. Safety protocols will be in place, social distancing and masks will be mandatory. A Celebration of Life may or may not be held in the near future due to the Covid 19 circumstances.
Michael credits his ability to enjoy a full life during the first 7 months, after being diagnosed, to Dr. Amir Harandi and staff at Florida Cancer Specialists-LWR. and during his final 2 months the family cannot thank Tidewell Hopsice-LWR enough. The wonderful care and support he received will never be forgotten. in lieu of flowers, Michael's family asks that you consider a donation to Tidwell Hospice- LWR or to a charity of your choice