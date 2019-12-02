Home

Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Michael Richard McDaniel


1950 - 2019
Michael Richard McDaniel Obituary
McDaniel, Michael Richard
Jun 8, 1950 - Nov 22, 2019
Mike passed away at home unexpectedly November 22. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a plumbing contractor for 35 years and owner of MRM Plumbing. Mike was a life member of Post 3233, American Legion, a life member of the DAV Chapter 18 and a mason. In his retirement years, Mike devoted his time to woodworking, making many wonderful pieces for family, friends, and charities. Preceded in death by his parents, David and Audrey McDaniel, and is survived by his wife, Dona, daughters Kimberlie Eisenhard (Bill), Teresa Armstrong (Jason) and Christy Woolford (Nick), stepchildren Donna Drymon Etter and Stuart Drymon, brother Steve McDaniel, sister Doreen Ladd, and grandchildren Ella, Mackenzie, Logan and Addison. Mike will be greatly missed. Interment will be private at the National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a veterans' .
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
