Rizzo, Michael
2/20/1923 - 5/19/2020
Michael Dominic Rizzo, 97, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1923 in Trieste, Italy to the late Vito and Olga Maurer Rizzo. Mr. Rizzo was a store designer for J.C. Penney's Department store before his retirement. He enjoyed music and played the piano. He was a member of the Sarasota Senior Theater where he created and built stage sets. Mr. Rizzo enjoyed Italian food and spent most summers at Culver Lake, NJ. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Vilma Cavazzini Rizzo; children, Robert Rizzo (Joanne), Rita Rizzo (Toshi), Donald Rizzo (Ann Marie); grandchildren, Mark, Natalie, Kimberly, Michael, Deanna; and great-grandson, Mason.
Memorials may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Rizzo family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020.