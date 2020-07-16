Saddow, Michael
7/15/1940 - 7/13/2020
Michael Patrick Saddow, 79 of Englewood, Fl passed away peacefully on 7/13/2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Westerly, RI, Mike was the son of the late Arthur and Victoria Saddow. He graduated from Stonington High School in 1959 with numerous sports and class accomplishments. He was inducted in the Stonington High School Hall of Fame in 2017. Following graduation from high school he served with the Rhode Island Army National Guard. In 1972, he graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelors in Finance. Mike was employed at the Westerly Medical Center and Pricewaterhouse in Rhode Island. Upon relocating to Englewood, Fl, Mike owned a very successful accounting practice for over 25 years until retiring recently.
Mike was a caring and generous man that enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved the Florida beaches, boating, playing golf, cards, and sports. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a mischievous twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes.
He is survived by his wife: Ruth Conklin Saddow; former wife: Linda Theadore; siblings: Marion Durfee and Victor Saddow; children: Tim Saddow, Julie Hartman and Peter Saddow and his wife Sima Vahidi; grandchildren: Courtney Hartman, Zachary Saddow, Madelynne Saddow and Isaac Saddow.
A funeral service is not being planned in the local area. Memorial donations may be made to Gaston Hospice c/o Mike Saddow for Robin Johnson House, PO BOX 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolences may be left on Michael's online guest book at https://www.forevermissed.com/michael-saddow
. His final resting spot will be at Saint Sebastian Cemetery in Westerly, RI with his parents.