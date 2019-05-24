|
Troyer, Michael Scott
April13,1959 - May1,2019
Michael Scott Troyer 60, of Sarasota Fl. died quietly on May1, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Miami, Fl and lived his early years with parents in the U.S. Air Force. He attended elementary and Junior High schools in Orlando, Fl, Sarasota, Fl ,
and Kirkwood, Mo. He spent 2 years at Sarasota High School and graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1977. He then returned to Sarasota as a lifelong Florida resident.
He is survived by his father, Dr. Ronald Troyer of Sarasota, Fl., Thyra Ann McGill/ Streib of Farmington, Mo. and two sisters, Sharon Troyer of Sarasota, Fl. and Shelley Troyer of Winter Haven, Fl..Although Mike never married, he enjoyed a lifelong friendship with Nancy Buell of Nokomis, Fl.
Moke's Interest and talent led him to an Associate of Science degree at Daytona Beach Community College, School of Photography. After working in the photographic field he spent the rest of his life in electrical and A/C maintainable as well as in property management. He was employed by Bay Indies Mobile Community in Venice, Fl until his death.
Mike loved the water, beach, boating. and scuba diving. He was certified in both Maui and AFI schools of dive and loved lake and cave diving in Missouri and especially in the Florida Keys. His favorite prey was the great white shark. He spent the last few years residing at his home in Nokomis, Fl. His wish was to be cremated and wanted his remains to be forever in the Gulf Of Mexico. His family and friends will certainly miss his wit, humor, and his endearing grin. A private service will be arranged by family.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2019