Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Salvation Army Center of Hope
10th street
Sarasota, FL
Michael White


1988 - 2020
Michael White Obituary
White, Michael
Sept 12, 1988 - Jan 31, 2020
Michael Thomas White II, 31 of Sarasota FL flew to heaven on Friday, January 31st. Michael was a kind spirit who loved the ocean, surfing, playing the guitar and piano. He is survived by his loving mother Tammy Zappa, his fathers Mike White and Vito Zappa as well as his brothers Dustin and Joseph White. Additionally, Michael has an extended family that will continue to feel this loss. Michael will be deeply missed by his family, his friends and those he touched with his kind spirit. His Celebration of Life service is planned for February 22nd at the Salvation Army Center of Hope located on 10th street in Sarasota, FL from 2pm -4pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
