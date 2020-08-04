1/1
May 2, 1955 - August 1, 2020
Michael White, 65, of Sarasota died on August 1, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 43 years, Lori, son, Kevin, daughter, Kelly Beachler, son-in-law, Vanya Beachler and four beautiful grandchildren, Bella, Quinn, Jasper and Theodore. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo White, mother, Jean White and sister, Becky White. He is also survived by his brother, Mark White.
Mike had a career as a computer analyst, but most enjoyed his work as a charter boat captain on the Flying Fish and the Sea Life Tours at Mote Marine. He was an avid fisherman and scuba diver as well as a nature photographer. He also enjoyed writing short stories about his many experiences. Mike attended First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota where a virtual memorial service will be scheduled later. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in his memory.
Mike credits his ability to enjoy a full life with the superior work of Dr. Richard Brown of Florida Cancer Specialists. His family will be forever thankful for his wonderful care and support.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

