Cohn, Michael Z.
May 4, 1943 - Oct 14, 2019
Michael Zachary Cohn, a resident of Sarasota for over 40 years died on October 14, 2019.
He is the son of the late Ruth Tepper Cohn and nephew of the late William & Ruth Cohn, Jack & Selma Tepper and Sydra Colman.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margie L. Cohn, son Michael L. "Mick" Cohn, daughter Barrie A. Cohn, grandchildren Jake and Mara Mershon. He is also survived by sister, Rima Louise Cohn, brother in-law and sister in-law, Jeff & Bonnie Lawenda, and cousins Lainey & David Wirtheim, Jay & Carol Colman, Lloyd Tepper, Cary Tepper, Iris Gelfand, Joan & Kenny Cohn, Jane & Harold Goldban and Ava Stralla.
Michael was a patriotic American and a champion of our men and women in uniform. He built a business providing service to Marine Corps and Navy facilities worldwide...and proudly displayed the American Flag before it was fashionable.
No memorial services are planned, however, in lieu of flowers, any donation to the Foundation would be appropriate.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019