Caldwell, Michelle "Shelly"
July 15, 1980 - Dec 21, 2019
Michelle A. "Shelly" Caldwell, 39, of North Port, Florida, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, July 15, 1980 in Chillicothe the daughter of Donald A. and Jodi Maxson Carroll.
She is survived by her mother, Jodi Fout of Venice, FL, her father, Donald (Jackie) Carroll of Clarksburg, one son, Blayze Caldwell of Concord, North Carolina, two step sisters, Dawn (Eddie) Smith of Clarksburg, Jonie (Joe) Price of Frankfort, three step brothers, Frank (Bernie) Reisinger of Williamsport, Aaron (Kim) Fout of Frankfort, Jeff Fout of Port Charlotte, FL and several aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by one son, Jayden Caldwell, her maternal grandparents, James and Leah Maxson and her paternal grandparents, Major and Alice Carroll and her step father, Marvin Fout.
Shelly was a 1998 graduate of Adena High School. She had attended CenterPoint Church and was attending The Bridge Church in Florida. Shelly was known to give smiles and love to all she met. Her infectious laughter came across in everything she did, from playing cards to making crafts and everything in between. She served her Lord and always spoke of her recent mission trip to Guatamala with her son.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Chris VanBuskirk officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg. Friends and relatives can visit at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Those who sign her online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
While she defeated cancer once, this recent battle was lost. So in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a cancer foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019