Roney, Michelle LynNov 16, 1968 - May 27, 2020On Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Michelle Roney of Sarasota said good night for the last time, she was kissed by her Mother and held by her wife. She is finally at rest and no longer in pain. She is now with her dad and all family that past before her. Michelle was only 51 years old, she was born in St. Petersburg, FL November 16, 1968. She graduated from Tarpon Springs High School. She joined the Police Force of Belle Glade, FL and then served in the U.S. Navy Reserves in Gulfport, MS and Sarasota, FL for 10 years. Michelle has been working with G4S Security Solutions for the past 14 years as a security guard, for the last 10 years at Country Club of Sarasota. Michelle was predeceased by her father Earl Roney & his wife Diane Roney. She is survived by her wife, Tamara Allison, her mother Jacqueline (Jerry) Dooley, siblings Michael (Shannon) Roney, Jeanne (Polo) Roney-Adames, and Dawn Dooley, nieces, nephews, cousins and all her relatives scattered from MA to FL.For those who wish to say goodbye, services will be held Thursday 6/4/2020 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 923-9535 and interment will be in Memorial Park, St. Petersburg at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Sarasota.