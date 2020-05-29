Michelle Renee Kingston
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kingston, Michelle Renee
Apr 18, 1973 - May 26, 2020
Michelle Renee Kingston, 47, of Port Charlotte & Sarasota, Florida, died on May 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte,FL 33948.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved