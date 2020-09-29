1/
Mickey Ben-Tovim
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben-Tovim, Mickey
Jun 20, 1952 - Sep 20, 2020
Michael Ben-Tovim, known to everyone as Mickey, passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a 3-year battle with lung cancer. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel. His family moved to the US in 1955, first residing in Queens, and then Huntington, New York. Mickey and his loving wife, Whitni, were together for 39 years. Together they moved to Sarasota where they raised their children; Max, who passed away in 2003, Olivia, 27, and Jake, 25. Mickey was very proud of his children, and always encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Olivia graduated from NYU and Jake from RIT. Mickey was an independent computer consultant for 22 years before joining CIGNA. Mike Smilowitz and Mickey met as children and stayed best friends until Mickey's passing. Mickey liked politics, and wanted to make the world a more equal and kind place for everyone. He was an extremely intelligent man, who could speak on any topic, and loved all things science. Mickey is also survived by his brother, Gabe Bentovim of Rockville Center, NY, Yael Burkes, of Arcata, California, and Judy Bentovim, of San Diego, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services - Sarasota
2426 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 955-1075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services - Sarasota

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved