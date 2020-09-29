Ben-Tovim, Mickey

Jun 20, 1952 - Sep 20, 2020

Michael Ben-Tovim, known to everyone as Mickey, passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a 3-year battle with lung cancer. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel. His family moved to the US in 1955, first residing in Queens, and then Huntington, New York. Mickey and his loving wife, Whitni, were together for 39 years. Together they moved to Sarasota where they raised their children; Max, who passed away in 2003, Olivia, 27, and Jake, 25. Mickey was very proud of his children, and always encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Olivia graduated from NYU and Jake from RIT. Mickey was an independent computer consultant for 22 years before joining CIGNA. Mike Smilowitz and Mickey met as children and stayed best friends until Mickey's passing. Mickey liked politics, and wanted to make the world a more equal and kind place for everyone. He was an extremely intelligent man, who could speak on any topic, and loved all things science. Mickey is also survived by his brother, Gabe Bentovim of Rockville Center, NY, Yael Burkes, of Arcata, California, and Judy Bentovim, of San Diego, California.



