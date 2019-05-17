|
Castillo, Miguel Cos (Mike)
January 24, 1926 - May 15, 2019
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Miguel Cos Castillo, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in Sarasota, FL, surrounded by his wife and family. Born in Havana, Cuba, on January 24, 1926, Mike lived the quintessential immigrant experience which fully epitomizes the American dream.
He began his education at the University of Havana studying law. With limited money and English skills, he made the-life altering decision to move to New York City at the age of 20. After several minimum-wage jobs, he moved to Washington DC where he worked as a Berlitz Spanish teacher and attended Georgetown University. He was then drafted into the Korean War. As a decorated war veteran, he completed his education at the University of San Francisco on the GI Bill where he met the love of his life, Nancy (nee Rodriguez). His Accounting degree led to a successful career with Bechtel Corporation as a Division Controller.
Mike and Nancy were fortunate to live in San Francisco, London, Mexico City and Houston during his 30-year Bechtel tenure. Along the way they had 3 daughters, each born in a different country. He traveled extensively for both business and leisure. His adventures continued after retirement, volunteering as a consultant in both Moldova and Poland as the countries transformed to free market business practices. Mike and Nancy spent most of their 33 years of retirement in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL.
Mike could light up any room with his contagious smile, generosity and genuine warmth. He was one of those unique individuals who lived a rich, full life - filled with travels around the globe, touching many lives with his intellect and sharing his passion for history and story-telling. His encyclopedic knowledge of world history led to fascinating stories around the dinner table.
One of his most significant blessings was his 63-year marriage to Nancy. She dedicated her life to raising their family and supporting Mike throughout his career and in his final years - as his caregiver, nutritionist, and health advocate. Her dedication was unwavering until his final breath.
Mike will forever be remembered by his beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Chris Haffner (Houston, TX), Diana and Dan Schafer (Sebastopol, CA) and Michelle and Chuck Possin (Madison, WI). Mike will also be lovingly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, Stephanie, Philippe, Jake, Andrew and Tasha. He is also survived by his niece, Conchita Cruz (Hector) and their daughter Conchita (Brendan Kelly). He was predeceased by his brother, Luis, mother, Caridad and father, Jose Miguel.
