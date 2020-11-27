1/
Mildred Dahlby Bryant
1937 - 2020
Sep 6, 1937 - Nov 25, 2020
Millie Graham (born Sep 6, 1937 in Philadelphia) met Mike Bryant at the University of Delaware in November, 1958. Among Mike's fraterni-ty brothers, she was fondly known as "Milligram". Millie and Mike married August 22, 1959.
Millie taught first grade during Mike's medical training, then chose to stay at home to raise their three children, Michael, Marc and Amanda.
The family thrived during their residence in Sarasota, beginning in 1975.
Millie enjoyed travel, friendships developed at tennis, gardening (Found-ers Garden Club), serving on the Sarasota County Medical Society Auxil-iary (president ca 1986), and playing duplicate bridge at the Field Club.
She faced her significant physical challenges with resolve and grace, fi-nally succumbing on November 25, 2020.
Friends may gather in her honor 2:00 Tuesday, December 8, at the Field Club.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
