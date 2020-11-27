Bryant, Mildred

Dahlby

Sep 6, 1937 - Nov 25, 2020

Millie Graham (born Sep 6, 1937 in Philadelphia) met Mike Bryant at the University of Delaware in November, 1958. Among Mike's fraterni-ty brothers, she was fondly known as "Milligram". Millie and Mike married August 22, 1959.

Millie taught first grade during Mike's medical training, then chose to stay at home to raise their three children, Michael, Marc and Amanda.

The family thrived during their residence in Sarasota, beginning in 1975.

Millie enjoyed travel, friendships developed at tennis, gardening (Found-ers Garden Club), serving on the Sarasota County Medical Society Auxil-iary (president ca 1986), and playing duplicate bridge at the Field Club.

She faced her significant physical challenges with resolve and grace, fi-nally succumbing on November 25, 2020.

Friends may gather in her honor 2:00 Tuesday, December 8, at the Field Club.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store