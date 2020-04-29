|
|
Merullo, Mildred E.
Feb 25, 1940 - Apr 12, 2020
"Mildred E. (King) Merullo, 80, living in Sarasota, FL for 42 years. Died on April 12, 2020 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL. She was born in Holyoke, MA on February 25, 1940. She was an avid knitter & crocheter, and loved to play Bingo and travel to NC & MA. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Mildred L. (Weston) King of Belchertown, MA. Predeceased by her husband Charles H. Merullo in 2000. Predeceased by her sister Carolyn J. McIntyre of Neola, WV. She is survived by three brothers, Robert C. & wife Jeanne of Holyoke, MA, Frank H. of Hyndman, PA and William R. & wife Donna of Springfield, MA and sister Nancy L. Kirilenko of Chicopee, MA. She is survived by three daughters Donna M. & husband Russell Pike of Southwick, MA and Kelly A. Schriver of Sarasota, FL and Brenda L. & husband William King of Clayton, NC, two sons John D. & wife Lynne of Sarasota, FL and Brian C. & wife Krys of Bradenton, FL. 9 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren, many nieces (great) and nephews (great)." A Celebration of Life will be held later, at the discretion of the family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020