Kates, Mildred
Jun. 23,1923 - Feb. 29, 2020
Mildred F. Kates,96, peacefully passed away at Lakewood Ranch Hospice on February 29, 2020. She will be missed by her daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews, and all who knew and loved her.
Mindy was an artist, a volunteer, and a fiercely independent woman. Originally a New Yorker, she loved her Florida life with friends and family. She will always have a place in our hearts and minds.
